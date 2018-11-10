Sussex artists urged to compete for £20,000 art prize

With its first prize newly increased to £20,000, this year’s Lynn Painter-Stainers Art Prize is the biggest opportunity for Sussex artists whose work is based on the real world to make their name in the UK art world.

Last year, four artists from Sussex were shortlisted and had their work displayed in London’s famous Mall Galleries.

In addition to £20,000, the winner of the first prize will received an engraved gold medal.

The Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize is now the UK’s highest-funded annual art competition for representative and figurative art.

Chair of the competition’s organising committee Ian Rowley said: “We’re keen to receive more entries from Sussex-based artists.

“In the last fourteen years we’ve established the prize as a key part of the UK art landscape.

“However, this year’s increase in the first prize puts the competition right up there with the most well-known competitions.

“The Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize is unique in that it recognises the very best representative and figurative art produced by artists living and working in the UK. No other competition does this.”

In addition to the Lynn Painter-Stainers Prize itself increasing by £5,000 to £20,000, the competition’s organisers have introduced the Daphne Todd Prize worth £2,000.

Named after one of the UK’s leading representational artists, this prize will be selected personally by Daphne Todd from the exhibited works.

The competition also offers a second prize worth £4,000, a young artist award worth £4,000 and the Brian Botting Award for outstanding representation of the human form worth £5,000.

The Lynn Painter-Stainers competition is open to any artist resident in the UK painting or drawing works of representational or figurative art and over 18-years-old. Both amateur artists and professionals can submit up to four pieces of work.

Around 100 entries will be selected for display in London’s famous Mall Galleries from 5–17 March 2019.

The exhibition will be hung and curated by artist Sam Wadsworth and Andrew Wilton, visiting research fellow at Tate Britain. Winners will be announced on Tuesday 5 March.

Created in 2005 by The Worshipful Company of Painter-Stainers and The Lynn Foundation, the competition champions the skill of draughtsmanship and figurative painting.

The exhibition aims to reflect the breadth of approaches and materials from across the artistic spectrum.

Artists are invited to submit images of up to four of their works online at lps.artopps.co.uk, where full terms and conditions can be found.

Submitted works cannot have been exhibited before.

Entry is £15 per work, £8 per work for students.

For full details and to enter online visit www.lynnpainterstainersprize.org.uk