Sussex author: finding "moments of joy and love even at the darkest times"

Ditchling author Annabelle Thorpe is in print with The Moonlit Piazza (Head of Zeus, £9.99, the sequel to The Village Trattoria.

Annabelle, aged 54, explained: “It continues the story of two families, the Capaldis and the di Lucas, and the restaurant they jointly run in the Umbrian town of Amatino. I always wanted to write more than one book; what happened in Italy during the war – the fact the country changed sides from the Germans to the Allies – is so fascinating and yet it’s not that well known as a story.

“I’m a complete research nerd so discovering the history side of things has been fascinating – so much that I didn’t know. Although the book is set in wartime, it’s really about the strength of family, the importance of friendships and the ability of communities to withstand tragic events.

“To write a book in wartime might not be an obvious choice, but I’m always fascinated by putting my characters in challenging situations and seeing how they behave. I think life is about how we deal with the tough stuff, just as much as the good times, and as a writer it’s so much more enjoyable to have to deal with real drama and a huge range of emotions.

“I’ve really enjoyed books like The Kite Runner and The Book Thief that are set at a time of conflict but are really beautiful to read. That’s what I aim for, that you come away with a sense of being uplifted at the human ability to find moments of joy and love even at the darkest times.

“The book takes up immediately after the ending of The Village Trattoria. The Germans are occupying the village and life has become very dangerous, with Casa Maria at the hub of everything. It begins with a funeral of one of the main characters from The Village Trattoria, but in wartime, nothing is ever quite what it seems.

“The Moonlit Piazza is my fourth book. In my other life I’ve been a travel writer for 25 years, so all my novels are set abroad. My first, The People We Were Before, is set in Croatia, before, during and after the Civil War of the 1990s. What Lies Within is set in Marrakech and explores the pressures on a couple who decide to move to the city to begin an expat life. The Village Trattoria is set in Umbria during WWII in 1943, focusing on two families, the Capaldis and the di Lucas and the trattoria they jointly run, Casa Maria.

“I started writing when I was about five! Little poems and then later copycat versions of the school stories that I loved. Writing is all I’ve ever wanted to do, and I feel so incredibly lucky to have been able to make a living doing what I love.”