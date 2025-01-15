Sussex author tackles our concerns over growth of artificial intelligence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Anthony Richard Merrydew, originally from East Preston, has been touring major cities across the US with his books.

He travels and writes across the UK promoting his books and digital art.

“I am an electrical engineer, and I commissioned data centres worldwide for two decades or more. Working with companies such as Google, Facebook and many others, my idea started with the inception of artificial intelligence.

“There was no planning as such. The first book took eight years to complete. It is light-hearted and humorous – how an imaginary society has its android fleet infected with AI by accident. The following novels in the series become more serious and mirror the growth and potential pitfalls we are about to face here in our own society. Reviews on my third novel voice concerns readers are already having over the growth and potential dangers of AI.

“What inspired me was the concept of artificial intelligence – how one day soon, when AI attains singularity, the human race will have become extinct. The Our Blue Orange series has an age range from 15 years upwards.”

There are currently three books in the series.

“I was first published in 2015. I won the BIBA best Science Fiction award in 2022 for Our Blue Orange. The third book Inara has gone meteoric on Goodreads.

“My first manuscript was written when I lived in France. I was 19 years old. It was never published. Publishing was very different in those days.”

As for the US tour: “My audience are primarily Americans at the moment via Goodreads promotions in the states. I am arranging book club meets and talks to interested groups, clubs, schools etc.”

Anthony was born in Dorking Surrey, England. He was educated at Andrew Cairns Secondary Modern school in Littlehampton and several colleges in West Sussex.

He wrote his first manuscript Malakoff during the early seventies when he lived and worked in Besancon, France.

His first published work, Our Blue Orange, was a light-hearted science-fiction story, which revolved around his fascination for automation, and in particular artificial intelligence. The novel took eight years to complete in his spare time.

The Girl with the Porcelain Lips, his second novel, was completed in Dunoon, Scotland, on a friend’s farm. It continues the story. However the theme has become more serious. As our own society changes with AI expanding its influence, so has the story.

The third novel in the science-fiction series, Inara was published on June 24 2024. “Whilst it still maintains the humour and consistency with the characters, it presents a daunting prospect for the future.

“Book four has started to develop. If progress continues unabated, then a publishing date in the spring of 2025 maybe achievable. There is no working title at present.”

Anthony also published a compilation of his poetry From the Pen of an Aquarian in 2023. An audio version of his book is available from Audible.com.

Anthony currently lives alone, and travels in his motor home named Vera2 full time promoting his writing, poetry and AI artwork on social media platforms.