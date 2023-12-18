Sussex band picked to play The Sussex Carol on Classic FM

A recording by Uckfield Concert Brass, in East Sussex, has been picked by Classic FM for a slot on its drivetime show this week.

The band’s performance of The Sussex Carol will be played on the station at about 6.10pm on Wednesday 20 December on More Music Drive with Margherita Taylor.

UCB won the slot after entering a nationwide competition of choirs and instrumental groups run by the Making Music organisation. The best five recordings of carols were picked to be played on the show, one each day during next week.

The band’s musical director, Nick Morris, said:

Uckfield Concert Brass performing for Carols by Candlelight at Holy Cross Church, Uckfield Carols

“This is a perfect Christmas present for Uckfield Concert Brass. We’re delighted to win through to the final five and have our performance played on Classic FM.”

The band’s performance was recorded by cornet player, Simon Kahn, at East Dean village hall in East Sussex in October 2023. Editing was by Bb bass player, Beatrice Gullick.

A live performance of The Sussex Carol featured in UCB’s Christmas concert on Saturday 16 December at Uckfield Civic Centre.