Sussex-based gardener shares 'evergreen' Christmas gift ideas

As we approach the festive season, bespoke Garden Designer Maxime Jones-Lloyd provides tips on ‘Evergreen’ Christmas gifting, urging consumers to turn their attention to presents that will long-outlive the Christmas season.

National Trust Build Your Own Next Box

Fatigued by festive frivolity, the established garden designer based in Petworth is encouraging ‘Evergreen’ gifting – by promoting the longevity of gifts for the garden.

With ideas for all budgets and ages, the garden proves itself as a worthy source of inspiration this winter. From seeds to propagated plants, hedgehog houses to terracotta lanterns, ‘Evergreen’ gifts will inspire all who wish to gift consciously.

“There’s no better place to see a present flourish than in the garden. As a fabulous alternative to short-lived, quickly forgotten presents, gifts for the garden have great longevity and can be enjoyed all year round, no matter the size of the garden,” said Maxime Jones-Lloyd of Maxime Jones-Lloyd Garden Designs.

To mark the festive season, the Sussex based designer who has over 20 years’ experience of designing gardens for both town and country properties, has launched a special ‘New Year Prelude’ gift voucher, to promote the notion of sustainable gifting. The gift voucher can be used for an hour-long Zoom introductory consultation, an exploration into seasonal planting or to discuss future landscaping and redesign projects.

Maxime Jones-Lloyd continued, “I was inspired by a rose Father Christmas brought me as a child and wanted to encapsulate that feeling of permanence. We are using our gardens more these days – Christmas is an ideal time to plan for the year ahead. I hope my ‘New Year Prelude’ vouchers will spread some festive cheer!”.

Maxime Jones-Lloyd Garden Design’s ‘Evergreen’ Christmas Gift Suggestions

Home Grown: A cutting from a plant in your own garden gives a wonderful sense of continuity. Good plants for propagating in winter are Box Plants, Climbing Jasmine and Fuchsias, as well as Geraniums and Camellias. I plan to share some cuttings from my prized Bay Trees this year; they offer both ornamental and culinary properties.

Children: The garden offers a great opportunity to teach your child about our native birds and wildlife. I particularly like gifting birdfeeders to children – they provide a chance for the younger generation to play an active role in conservation. National Trust has some great options of standalone, hanging and even window bird feeders and houses, as well as unique bat boxes and hedgehog refuges. Additionally, by purchasing through the National Trust you will in turn be supporting the great work they do in caring for our nature and heritage.

Garden seating: Antique shops and salvage yards can be wonderful places to find things for the garden. Just recently I purchased a beautiful Victorian wrought iron Strapwork Bench for a client who wanted to sit and enjoy their view. For a substantial but long-lasting gift, a bench is a great idea. Wooden benches are more affordable – Jo Alexander has a stunning range.

Roses: You can often find roses with sentimental names; they make wonderful gifts. At this time of year, you will find bare root Roses which can be planted after Christmas ready for the first fledgling flowers to bloom next year. Peter Beales’ Roses are a great quality, I love the ‘Snow Bunny’ patio rose; David Austin also has a great selection.

Seeds: I love gifting seeds all year round – Higgledy Garden is my go-to supplier. Great for young and old, and a cost-conscious choice too, why not theme a selection of seeds such as vegetables for four seasons, or group a selection by colour?

Gardening Tools: Gardening can be incredibly therapeutic. An excellent pair of secateurs or a high-quality trowel can make perfect gifts to encourage a love of the outdoors and green fingers. Niwaki sell beautifully designed, excellent quality garden tools.

Accessories: In the same way we dress our house, I always urge clients to accessorise their garden too. I’m particularly fond of Pots and Pithoi’s Pelagia Olive Lantern which can be enjoyed all year round. They have a wonderful array of Cretan terracotta Pots too.