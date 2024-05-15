Sussex bird society helps young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seven young people from Sussex have been the first to benefit from a scheme aimed at developing their interest in the County’s birds. The Young Birders’ Support Scheme, launched by The Sussex Ornithological Society earlier in the year, has funded the provision of telescopes, binoculars, bird guides and training courses to encourage the next generation to study birds and their conservation.

The scheme is open to any young person aged 16-25 in the county, no matter what their level of experience and knowledge.

The scheme is being led by Mya Bambrick, from Crawley, who recently received the Young Ornithologist of the Year award from the British Trust for Ornithology.

Mya said; "Encouraging the next generation to develop an interest in nature and birding is vital if we want to ensure Sussex's birds are in safe hands. We hope that feedback from the experiences of the young people in the scheme will show the value of engaging with them to help conserve the County's birds in the future."

Lottie Green

SOS has heard from the successful applicants about how pleased they are to be accepted on the scheme. Lottie Green, 23, from Hassocks, said "My binoculars and SOS Bird Report arrived this week. I'm excited to get out at the weekend and use them!" Trystan Kershaw, 23, from Brighton is also delighted: "The parcels with the telescope and tripod arrived this morning. Thank you so much - I'd never be able to afford this on my own."

SOS will be inviting further appications in the Autumn.