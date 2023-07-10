NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Seven children injured after car crashes into primary school
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
One child dies and woman arrested after Land Rover crashes into school

“Sussex business taking on the world” – SussExport 2023 convenes at Wilton Park

SussExport 2023 took place at Wilton Park in Wiston House on Friday bringing together businesses, local economy and tourism leaders, and representatives from Government and Parliament. Local MP, Andrew Griffith and Tom Cargill, CEO of Wilton Park, welcomed delegates to Wiston, near Steyning, for the third and largest annual event.
By Michelle TaylorContributor
Published 10th Jul 2023, 16:05 BST
Updated 10th Jul 2023, 16:07 BST

Wilton Park has a 76-year history of being a place for international dialogue and tackling complex global issues.

The Lord Johnson of Lainston CBE, a senior Minister at the Department for Business and Trade, gave a keynote speech in which he drew on the opportunities available to Sussex-based businesses. He emphasised the ambition of Great Britain to become a science and technology superpower. Lord Johnson also praised the vital work of Wilton Park. Parliamentarians Sir Peter Bottomley, Tim Loughton MP and Mims Davies MP joined business leaders at the event.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Throughout the day, a series of panels and discussions took place exploring the Sussex footprint. Themes included heritage and tourism, the county’s maritime connections, and the exciting future of technology and industry locally.

Most Popular
Andrew Griffith MP with Trade Minister Lord Johnson and Michael Yeoman, Spirit of the Downs founderAndrew Griffith MP with Trade Minister Lord Johnson and Michael Yeoman, Spirit of the Downs founder
Andrew Griffith MP with Trade Minister Lord Johnson and Michael Yeoman, Spirit of the Downs founder

Amongst the panel speakers were Mardi Robert, Director of Ridgeview Wine Estate and Vice Chair of the Sussex Visitor Economy Group and Director, Richard Hopkins, Managing Director of Fargro, Tom Willis, CEO of Shoreham Port, and Bridie Norman and Tim Rose, Executive Vice presidents of Eleketa.

One of the discussions was about marketing Sussex to the world as a major wine heartland – bringing together wine production, food, and culture as an integrated offer for tourism. With 138 vineyards across East and West Sussex, Sussex wine is a leading contributor to the local economy.

Andrew Griffith MP said: ““I am a proud champion of the the founders, entrepeneurs and business leaders who take risks to create growth and support thousands of livelihoods across Sussex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I was delighted to welcome many of those business owners to Wilton Park to discuss how they can grow their exports abroad to continue putting our county on the international stage.”

Andrew addressing delegates at SussExport 2023Andrew addressing delegates at SussExport 2023
Andrew addressing delegates at SussExport 2023
Andrew addressing delegates at SussExport 2023Andrew addressing delegates at SussExport 2023
Andrew addressing delegates at SussExport 2023
Andrew Griffith and Lord Johnson in exhibition of Sussex producers at SussExport 2023Andrew Griffith and Lord Johnson in exhibition of Sussex producers at SussExport 2023
Andrew Griffith and Lord Johnson in exhibition of Sussex producers at SussExport 2023
Andrew Griffith MP with Kathy Caton, co founder of Brighton GinAndrew Griffith MP with Kathy Caton, co founder of Brighton Gin
Andrew Griffith MP with Kathy Caton, co founder of Brighton Gin
Related topics:ParliamentGovernment