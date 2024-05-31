Sussex Cancer Fund saves free exercise programme for people with cancer in Sussex

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A free-to-access physical exercise programme tailored for people in Sussex with any stage of cancer has been saved thanks to a small, local charity stepping in.

The exercise classes which are designed to help boost activity levels and wellbeing before, during and after cancer treatment, have so far benefited over 2,000 people in the region. But due to the initial funding coming to an end, and amidst a challenging landscape marked by a cost of living crisis and funding cuts, there were fears the programme would cease. However, Sussex Cancer Fund, a charity which supports the people of Sussex through their cancer journeys, has stepped forward to sustain the programme which will now continue with a new name – Active Outlook.

As part of this transition, the original staff members have been retained, maintaining the invaluable expertise and continuity essential for the programme's success, and administration support is kindly being provided by the Macmillan Horizon Centre. The move underscores the Sussex Cancer Fund's commitment to supporting individuals affected by cancer and enriching their lives through holistic care initiatives.

David Witham, Fund Manager for Sussex Cancer Fund, said: "Exercise is a valuable part of our patient services portfolio. The Active Outlook programme aligns perfectly with our mission to provide holistic support to individuals affected by cancer, and we’re very pleased to incorporate it into our offerings, so that more cancer patients in our region can continue to benefit."

Elaine Spencer, Support Services Manager at Macmillan Cancer Support said: "It’s excellent news that Sussex Cancer Fund are supporting the continuation of this incredible service for people affected by cancer. The programme has achieved such positive outcomes for people before, during, and after treatment, and the variety of physical activity sessions means there are many ways for people to benefit. The dedicated and highly trained physical activity coaches create such a powerful atmosphere of fun and laughter that supports and encourages everyone to keep moving, which is so important."

Liz Mooney, one of the coaches involved with the programme, said: "I have worked on Active Outlook from its inception and it has been amazing. It has been the most rewarding and inspiring nine years. I never cease to be amazed by my clients who come to the project wanting support at a vulnerable time in their lives. As a consequence of support they gain confidence, self-esteem, make new friends, and most importantly, improve fitness. Their feedback is humbling, and I am in awe of them. I feel so grateful that Active Outlook is continuing."

The transition of the programme comes with deep appreciation for the Brighton and Hove Albion Foundation, who provided this invaluable service for so long.