Sussex care homes celebrate Care Home Open Week

Care homes in Sussex marked Care Home Open Week by opening their doors to the local community to partake in a range of exciting events and learn more about the care sector.

Held from June 26 to July 2, Care Home Open Week, is an annual event organised by Championing Social Care of which Aria Care is a Patron. It serves to recognise the invaluable contributions of care homes while promoting transparency, understanding, and engagement within the care sector.

Among the participating care homes were Claydon House in Lewes, Rectory House in Sompting, Walstead Place in Haywards Heath and Southlands Place in Bexhill-on-Sea, just four of the 50 communities nationwide operated by the Aria Care Group.

Guests at Claydon House were treated to a live performance by a local entertainer, an arts and crafts session and scone tasting, which were well attended by residents and the local community.

Southlands Place Dog Show

Rectory House opened its doors to families and the local community with a coffee morning and a Hawaiian-themed garden party, whilst Walstead Place didn’t let the wet weather hamper their plans, bringing their garden party indoors. They were joined by country singer Birdie and has the pleasure of the Mayor, Councillor Stephanie Inglesfield attending and joined in with singing and serving cake.

Meanwhile, Southlands Place hosted a country Western-style giant picnic, with approximately 90 guests from both the home and community joining in the festivities. As part of the event, they also hosted a "Fun Dog Show" to raise funds for the Barby Keel Animal Sanctuary. Mayor Councillor Lynn Brailsford joined them on both occasions and spent time meeting the residents and colleagues.

Fiona Yurteri, Home Manager at Southlands Place, expressed, "We were thrilled to open our community to the public and showcase our unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care and creating a fulfilling and rewarding work environment."

