The local children’s charity, the Sussex Snowdrop Trust is inviting people to get ‘onboard’ with volunteering.

The charity arranged a special treat as part of their volunteer appreciation day. Volunteers embarked on a short journey in a special vintage bus thanks to Pete Edgeler from their head office in Walberton to the historic town of Arundel to enjoy lunch by the river at The Black Rabbit Pub. Gary Booker, V2 Radio DJ and Snowdrop Dad, acted as a conductor for the day and took time to talk with the many volunteers about their role in the charity.

He interviewed Richard Turner, one of the stewards who supports the charity’s annual walk at Arundel Castle Estate Park. Richard has stewarded the walk for the last 20 years and has good knowledge of the Estate Park. Di Levantine, Chairman and Co-Founder of the Trust commented: “The annual walk has grown into a very popular event and we could not hold the event without the support of our volunteers. The role of the stewards is vital for this to take place. They are situated across the park to ensure walkers know the route and are safe. Today was about celebrating our volunteers, many of whom have been with the charity for many years, and we want to encourage more people to experience the fun of being part of this special, vital charity who support families whose child has a life threatening or terminal illness. We are so grateful to Pete for his generosity in taking us on his beautiful vintage bus. It was very exciting on board as the volunteers did not know where we were heading for lunch. We journeyed through the countryside then stopped on the High Street in Arundel before stopping at the stunning location of the Black Rabbit Pub with its river and castle views. It was a sunny and very memorable day. It is wonderful to see friendships amongst volunteers forming and the real sense community as we strive to do the best for the Snowdrop families.”

Derry Richardson, who joined the charity prior to Covid, echoes in her interview with Gary from V2 radio, the need for people to find the time to volunteer. “Lots of charities were impacted in Covid and lost volunteers, it is so good the Snowdrop Team got out and running as soon as they could. The volunteer sector and smaller charities were hit hard. There is a diverse range of people here. The charity is trying to encourage not just those that have the time to give but others too. I think as a community we have to find the time. I have enjoyed being a governor at school and now am a volunteer for Snowdrop. One of my favourite events is the cinema night at Madehurst – they call it volunteering but I call it a night out! Doing some of the bigger events where you see the families and kids the charity support – you realise that even if you can only give half an hour with a bucket or a whole day for the annual walk, you know you are making a real difference to those people’s lives. So I would definitely recommend people to ‘Get onboard with Snowdrop! Relationships and people are at the core of what Snowdrop does and that is why I will keep giving up my time to help."

To find out more www.thesussexsnowdroptrust.com

