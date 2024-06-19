Sussex charity launches urgent appeal as un-bear-able temperatures call for extraordinary measures

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Countries across the globe are experiencing some of the most intense heatwaves ever recorded, with India recording its highest recorded temperature of 52.3 degrees Celsius. Sussex charity International Animal Rescue (IAR) and their partners, Wildlife SOS (WSOS) have launched an urgent appeal.

IAR and WSOS are working tirelessly to help the bears in their rescue centres cope with the extreme heat. Red alerts have recently been issued for several areas in India's northwest, including Agra, home to the country's largest bear rescue facility managed by WSOS and funded by IAR.

In these extreme conditions, the bears require constant, specialised care to stay cool and comfortable. While sloth bears are naturally accustomed to India's warm climate, the current temperatures are unnaturally and dangerously high, with a devastating impact having claimed the lives of hundreds of people and wildlife.

Unlike people, bears cannot just go and get what they need to combat the heat, so Wildlife SOS's experienced team provide a constant supply of cooling measures. They have freshwater pools in the bears' enclosures that are refilled with clean water every two to three days. Various fruit enrichments are placed in and around the pools to keep the bears occupied and hydrated. The enclosures are also equipped with sprinkler systems to create a cool, damp environment during the hottest parts of the day.

IAR and Wildlife SOS supporting animals through unbearable temperatures

Inside the dens, caregivers employ several methods to lower the temperature. After cleaning, they sprinkle water on the brick walls to cool them down. Windows and doors are covered with jute padding or straw sacks that are consistently sprinkled with water. The breeze blowing through the wet padding acts as an effective natural cooler.

The bears are also treated to giant frozen ice lollies made of fresh, juicy fruits and a honey-water mixture. These lollies are so cold that some bears prefer to lie on them before eating them!

As global temperatures continue to rise, India will likely experience more extreme heatwaves in the future. Fortunately, the dedicated vets and caregivers at WSOS are committed to protecting the bears in every possible way. Your support ensures they can continue their crucial work, combating the heat and keeping the bears safe and healthy.