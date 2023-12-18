Sussex charity receives essential grant from ASDA Foundation for Home First wellness bags

Independent Lives, a disability charity based in Sussex and Croydon, is pleased to announce the receipt of a £400 Empowering Local Communities Grant from the Asda Foundation.

This funding is allocated for the creation of wellness bags for their Home First service customers. These wellness bags are designed to assist individuals transitioning from hospital care to their homes, providing them with essential items that support their recovery and adaptation to home living.

Rebecca Smicle, Chief Executive of Independent Lives, comments on the impact of this grant:

"We are grateful to the Asda Foundation for recognising the importance of our Home First service.

Gary Baines, Asda Ferring community champion & Rebecca Smicle, chief executive of Independent Lives.

The wellness bags will help our customers during a crucial time in their lives as they settle back into their homes. They offer practical support and symbolise our commitment to the wellbeing and independence of every person we support."

The wellness bags will include a range of carefully selected items chosen to ease the transition from hospital to home. These items are intended to provide both physical support and emotional comfort, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable adjustment period.