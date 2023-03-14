Sussex countryside charity launches free tree resources for kids

Charity creates factsheets and activity sheets for children from Key Stage 1 to 3.

CPRE Sussex has created activity sheets to help children learn about trees

CPRE Sussex has launched fun activity and factsheets to help children learn more about trees.

The charity has created resources for children at both primary and secondary level.

All of them are free to download and share and can be used by teachers, community groups, parents and, of course, children themselves.

“Whether it is identifying trees by their leaves or making music with fallen seeds and cones there are lots of fun ways to get children passionate about trees,” said Jenni Cresswell, from CPRE Sussex.

“We hope these new resources will help children and young people appreciate the trees around them.

"Maybe they will even be inspired to take part in tree planting events or help protect their local trees in future.”

CPRE Sussex has created two factsheets – one aimed at primary school children and one at secondary school children.

It has also created activity sheets for children in Key Stage 1 (5-7 years old) and Key Stage 2 (7-11 years old).

The activities have been designed to tie in with key areas of the Key Stage 1 and 2 curriculum.

The charity has also launched a new mythbuster and factsheet for adults who want to learn more about its work to increase urban tree cover.