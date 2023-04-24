Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex dog who has spent most of his life in kennels hopes to find a home

A Sussex animal rescue is hoping to find a home for a dog that has been in kennels for 3,072 days.

By Carla SandhuContributor
Published 24th Apr 2023, 15:31 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 15:38 BST

Do you remember what you were doing on Friday, November 21, 2014?

Mika, a then three year old Bedlington cross Fell Terrier, was being dropped off at Rescue Remedies Dog Rescue where he has remained since.

He is now 12 years old and has lived in kennels for the majority of his life, where, while he has been very well loved and cared for by staff, he has not had a family to call his own.

MikaMika
Mika

For more information about the Terrier, visit his rescue page: www.rescueremediesdogrescue.co.uk/viewtopic.php?t=2695.

Rescue Remedies is a dog and cat rescue centre based in Smallfield in Horley, which takes in dogs from ‘death-row’.

The rescue is putting out an appeal to find Mika a forever home where he may live out the rest of his days and says it ‘hopes very much that 2023 is the year Mika goes home’.

For more information about Rescue Remedies and its dogs, visit its Instagram: @Rescueremedies and its website: www.rescueremedies.co.uk.

