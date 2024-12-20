Sussex environmental charity marks banner year with call for new volunteers
"The climate and ecological emergency affects us all, small changes by many in everyday actions are triggering significant and rapid societal shifts" says Carrie Cort the charity’s founder. "2024 has shown us the incredible impact of community-driven environmental initiatives."
A significant milestone came in March when the charity partnered with Billingshurst-based PMW Marketing to launch two groundbreaking projects. The Green Business Network has successfully fostered corporate environmental responsibility, while the Pollination Education Station project has literally planted seeds of change across Sussex.
The latter initiative has gained particular traction, with 18 pollinator homes installed at various locations including businesses, churches, and schools. These innovative stations, crafted from recycled pallet wood, feature integral flower beds and educational plaques offering practical solutions to address both climate and nature crises.
The charity's iconic eco-ambassador, a retrofitted 1974 milk float, has become a familiar sight at community events throughout Sussex, with local councils increasingly funding its appearances. This unique mobile education centre has proved instrumental in engaging the public and promoting sustainable lifestyle changes.
Corporate engagement has also flourished, with 13 businesses actively collaborating with Sussex Green Living. The charity has developed a comprehensive portfolio of environmental education sessions, already adopted by three major house-building firms.
Looking ahead to 2025, Sussex Green Living is expanding its scope with several new initiatives. These include enhanced services in energy conservation and home retrofitting. The charity will be working in collaboration with Community Energy South, Transition Horsham and Amy Isted a Horsham change maker passionate about retrofit and sustainability in the built environment. Along with educational programmes focusing on plastic-free, healthy food choices. The monthly Sussex Green Hub will continue as a cornerstone of community engagement.
"To meet growing demand, we're seeking volunteers across all our programs," the chair of trustees Paul Bellringer OBE explains. "Whether it's helping with our eco-float events, participating in the Green Hub, delivering school programmes, or contributing professional expertise to our Green Business Network, there's a role for everyone."
The charity emphasises that volunteers don't need specialized environmental knowledge – just enthusiasm and a willingness to learn and contribute to positive change.
Those interested in volunteering can visit the Sussex Green Hub in person, on the last Saturday every month at the United Reformed Church in Horsham or complete the online volunteer survey on their website. With community support, Sussex Green Living aims to make 2025 another landmark year in local environmental action.
Learn more here https://www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/volunteer-with-us/ and https://www.sussexgreenliving.org.uk/sussex-green-hub/