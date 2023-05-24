Sussex epilepsy charity given 'life saving' grant of £4,000 from Morrisons

The Epilepsy Sussex charity was delighted to be awarded a grant of £4,000 from the Morrisons Foundation.

Epilepsy Sussex provide life-saving anti-suffocation pillows and bed monitors to families affected by epilepsy from all across the region

The funds have enabled the charity to purchase life-saving monitoring devices and anti-suffocation pillows to people affected by epilepsy from all across the Sussex region.

Darren Shrieves Chair of Epilepsy Sussex said: “The £4,000 grant from the Morrisons Foundation will enable epilepsy Sussex to carry on providing life-saving anti suffocation pillows and bed alarms to those suffering from epilepsy throughout Sussex bringing peace of mind to many families.”

The anti-suffocation pillows are vital for people with epilepsy as, if they have a seizure whilst lying down and are face down, they will suffocate on a normal pillow. The innovative anti-suffocation pillows enable people to breathe through them, even when faced down.

Additionally, the bed monitors are essential for parents with epileptic children. The monitor alerts a parent if their child in bed in another room is having a seizure, this then gives them the chance to act quickly and administer emergency medication or call an ambulance if needed.

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m very proud that we have been able to support the work of Epilepsy Sussex. The innovative equipment the charity has purchased will potentially save the lives of many people affected by epilepsy.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, over £39 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.