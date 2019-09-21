Sussex flat fire: pictures show devastation of 'tragic' blaze

Pictures taken of the aftermath of a serious fire in a block of flats have shown the extent of the damage.

East Sussex Fire was called to the fire in Pankhurst Avenue, Brighton, shortly before 9pm last night (September 20), and at its peak 10 fire engines battled the flames. At 9am this morning, firefighters were still putting the fire out. No-one was hurt as residents were evacuated to a community centre nearby. Sussex Police helped the fire service keep the area safe and closed the road. A spokesman said 'it was liaising with East Sussex Fire And Rescue Service who are investigating the cause of the fire which is currently unexplained'. Nancy Platts, leader of Brighton & Hove Council, said: "My thoughts are with everyone affected by the fire, many of whom will have lost all their possessions. We will do everything we can to help people rebuild their lives after this tragic incident. Thank you to the local community who have been so supportive to their friends and neighbours. Thank you too to the firefighters and recovery staff from the East Sussex Fire & Rescue and to the local councillors and council staff who have also been on site helping residents. If anyone needs advice and support, please go to the Edge Community Centre where there are councillors and council and housing association staff who will help you. They are there today and tomorrow. More support will be available in the weeks and months ahead.”

The aftermath of the flat fire in Pankhurst Avenue, Brighton ugc Buy a Photo

The aftermath of the flat fire in Pankhurst Avenue, Brighton ugc Buy a Photo

The aftermath of the flat fire in Pankhurst Avenue, Brighton ugc Buy a Photo

The aftermath of the flat fire in Pankhurst Avenue, Brighton ugc Buy a Photo

View more