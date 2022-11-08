Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex floods: Rising river level threatens homes in Pulborough

More than a month’s worth of rain has left large parts of Pulborough under water – with extensive flooding now dangerously close to a number of homes.

By Sarah Page
4 minutes ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 12:40pm

Officials at the Environment Agency are warning that the A29 could also be affected. And they are warning that levels in the River Arun will not return to normal until next week.

Acres of fields are now submerged with properties on Lower Street and Swan Corner in Pulborough, near to Swan Bridge and Bridge Cottages at Greatham, at risk.

Water is also close to the tops of banks near Houghton Bridge, Amberley.

Rising river levels are now dangerously close to properties in Pulborough. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

An Environment Agency spokesperson said today (Tuesday): “Very little rain is forecast, but the river will continue to respond to the rainfall of recent days.

"The river has slowed in its rise, but could climb a little higher over the high tide period. River levels will not return nearer to normal until next week.

"Flood protection products are recommended to be installed in Pulborough, Amberley and Arundel, if you have them, as a precaution.

Acres of land are now under water in Pulborough. Photo: Eddie Mitchell

"Our pumps in Pulborough are running to help reduce the risk of flooding.”

In the past week, more than a month's rain (100mm) has been recorded at Hardham.

