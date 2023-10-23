Sussex founded Lobular Moon Shot Project visits Number 10
The women, who all have Invasive Lobular Breast Cancer, were joined by Ms Dehenna Davison, MP for Bishop Auckland, who is spearheading the Lobular Moon Shot Project in the UK Parliament.
Ms Davison said: “We’re delivering this petition to the Prime Minister in the hope that we can convince the government to back the Lobular Moon Shot Project, give us the cash we need to develop that research and hopefully come up with a treatment that works for all people with Invasive Lobular Cancer, not just now, but in the future.”
The same day at PMQs Ms Davison spoke about the Lobular Moon Shot Project.
Updating the House on her work with Dr Susan Michaelis, the founder of Lobular Moon Shot, she asked the Prime Minister if he would meet with her and Dr Susan Michaelis, so they could discuss this need for specific research and ultimately save more lives.
In her letter to the Prime Minister, Dr Susan Michaelis, who delivered the petition to Downing Street today, explained
“Invasive Lobular Cancer is the second most common type of breast cancer – 15% of those with breast cancer have lobular. It’s a breast cancer that generally fails to be seen on mammograms and behaves very differently to the main type of breast cancer, known as ductal.
"This frequently results in much later diagnosis, more advanced cancers and often poorer long-term outcomes. Currently, ILC is not addressed as a distinct type of breast cancer and has no specific treatment, even though it has been known since the mid 1970s that ILC behaves very differently to the most common type of breast cancer.
"We urgently need the research funding to get the 4 million people globally who will be diagnosed in the next 10 years a specific treatment.”
Susan and her Lobular Moon Shot team are asking the Prime Minister to provide the Institute of Cancer (ICR) in London with £20 million GBP to enable ICR to develop a specific treatment for lobular breast cancer.
After delivering the letters to the PM, Horsham MP Jeremy Quin, invited Dr Michaelis and her lobular breast cancer colleagues to his parliamentary offices to hear more about their concerns and what they want the Government to do.
