Council staff will be checking on the welfare of rough sleepers in the community during this weekend’s heatwave.

It comes after the Met Office issued an amber warning for extreme heat.

Adur and Worthing Councils’ post on Facebook read: “The protocol will remain in place throughout the current spell of extremely hot weather and will see our outreach team and staff from the Turning Tides St Clare’s Community Hub checking on the welfare of rough sleepers in the community as well as providing access to drinks, sunscreen and advice.”

The councils said the Met Office weather alerts ‘dictate when to activate SWEP’ and the guidance is provided by Homelesslink.

They added: “We have a multi-agency rough sleepers team that meets weekly and includes Adur and Worthing Councils' housing and outreach team, Worthing Medical Group, Turning Tides, probation, the police and adult social care.

"The team takes a multi-agency approach to checking welfare and are able to target support to the specific locations and people who may be at risk."

