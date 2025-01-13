Sussex Heritage Trust Awards 2025 launched with Thakeham as new headline sponsor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The highly anticipated Sussex Heritage Trust Awards 2025 have officially launched, calling for entries from across Sussex to celebrate excellence in architecture, conservation, and craftsmanship. Recognising the best in new design, rejuvenation projects, and traditional skills, the Awards continue to set the standard for heritage preservation and innovation across East and West Sussex and Brighton and Hove.

This year, the Sussex Heritage Trust is proud to announce Thakeham, one of the leading housebuilders in the south of England, as the new headline sponsor of the Awards. Thakeham’s infrastructure-led, community creation approach and commitment to partnerships, innovation, and sustainability perfectly aligns with the Awards’ mission to celebrate the region’s architectural and cultural heritage.

Thakeham will also sponsor a new category, Young Apprentice of the Year, designed to honour a young apprentice or trainee who has demonstrated outstanding dedication to their craft and made a significant impact within their field.

Entries for the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards are now open, with submissions accepted until Friday, 28th March 2025. The Awards feature 12 categories, including Residential, Public and Community, and Commercial projects, along with the newly introduced Young Apprentice Award.

2024 Award winner in the Commercial category: Knepp Wilding Kitchen and Shop, Horsham.

The winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony held at the AMEX Stadium, Brighton and Hove, on Tuesday, 2nd July 2025. Recipients will be presented with a hand-crafted slate plaque by the Trust’s President, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont, recognising their contributions to heritage excellence.

David Cowan, Chairman of Sussex Heritage Trust, said:"The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards are the pinnacle of recognition for architectural and landscape excellence in Sussex. We are immensely grateful for the support of our sponsors, especially our new headline sponsor, Thakeham. Its dedication to innovation and heritage reflects the ethos of these awards."

Robert Boughton, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Thakeham, added:

"It’s fantastic to support these awards, which shine a light on the heritage of wonderful buildings across Sussex and the companies bringing them back into use. The Sussex Heritage Trust Awards promote excellence in design and architecture and honour the people preserving trades that would otherwise soon be things of the past, such as flintwork. We look forward to celebrating the work of many apprentices who are keeping historic, heritage skills alive and crowning the Trust’s first Young Apprentice of the Year.”

2024 Award winner in the Small Scale Residential category: Wapsbourne Manor, Uckfield.

Do you have an architectural or landscape project in Sussex worthy of recognition? Could you nominate an individual who inspires through their dedication to heritage? Projects that showcase innovation in sustainability and biodiversity are particularly encouraged to apply.

For more information, including the entry pack and application form, visit sussexheritagetrust.org.uk