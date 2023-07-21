Sussex in miniature takes centre stage in Newhaven’s new plant house

A new plant house has opened at a popular visitor attraction in Newhaven. The Sussex Plant House is a temperate space, designed by Chelsea Gold Medal-winning garden designer Juliet Sargeant, that now greets visitors to Paradise Park, the Tate family-run site that has been established for over 30 years.

Nestled amongst the planting are models of famous Sussex landmarks, which as Site Director Darren Clift explains have their own fascinating history. “The models in this plant house were all built by my grandfather, John Tate, who was managing Director of the Tate business until the late 1980s. Upon his retirement he took on the project of visiting these sites, scaling the models and creating them painstakingly by hand in his living room.”

The models have been restored to their former glory by the team at Paradise Park and are now on show for the visitors to the attraction to enjoy. Darren continued “I was keen to create a space that properly honoured the effort that my grandfather put into these models and bring them back to their best. The team have done an incredible job and I think he would be proud of their new home.”

The plant house, which also features a stunning sixteen-foot wall of preserved moss officially opened on July 19 when John Tate’s wife Molly, 94, came to see her late husband’s works in their new home. Molly was treated to a tour by her son, currently Managing Director Jonathan Tate and grandson Darren. John’s daughter Angela and great grandchildren Apolline and Imelda were also present as four generations of the Tate family joined together to celebrate a big part of the Tate family history.

Three generations: Molly Tate, Darren Clift and Jonathan Tate explore Paradise Park’s new plant hou