Sussex Independent Lifeboat launches its very own Sea Shanty group!

AHOY..

We all love to hear and read local good news stories - and this is one to warm the cockles. Pett Level Independent Rescue Boat (PLIRB) is an independent lifeboat service based in Pett Level, founded in 1970. We serve the coastline and inland waters between Camber and Hastings. Being entirely independent, we are responsible for managing our operations and raising our own funds - whether out shaking buckets or applying for grants. Our volunteers and crew train twice a week to learn vital skills and we are proud to provide a life saving service to our community. Our call outs can be anything from providing casualty care to beach visitors, to towing vessels in distress or searching for missing persons. We are on call 24/7 and everything we do is completely voluntary. However.. we are not just an essential lifeboat service. We are a close unit of friends and our volunteer crew have some surprising talents! Earlier in 2023, the partner of one of our crew suggested we form a singing group, partly for fun but with a view to raising crucial funds (if they were any good!). And.. well they are! Under the guidance of a professional singing coach, some of our crew have formed a pretty respectable Sea Shanty group and are doing vocal training every week! So we would like to introduce the Pett Slip Buoys! Every Monday they meet for 1-2 hours to rehearse and have currently mastered eight songs and are working on several more. A local supporter has now created a unique composition for our buoys to perform! They are working towards a special fundraising event on Sunday 24 September when they will finally go fully public - and hopefully help PLIRB raise funds to go towards our operational costs and fundraising projects. They gave a sneak preview to the crowds at our recent Open Day and have a few small warm up performances booked in! As well as falling in love with singing, our volunteers are spending the hours training to help highlight the crucial service that Independent Lifeboats provide and the dedication we commit to raise funds.