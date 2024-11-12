Sussex International Film Festival returns

This year’s Sussex International Film Festival, running from November 14-16, has once again secured the support of internationally-recognised creatives.

Editor Chris Dickens, who won an Oscar for his work on Slumdog Millionaire, is heading the judging panel, alongside music producer and composer Simon Woodgate (Gangs of London) and music editor Richard Todman (Summerland).

The festival is now in its second year, run by Gareth Jones and Emily Isaacs, both of whom are directors of Hailsham Pavilion Cinema.

Emily said: “The iconic cinema is the home of the festival, and the three days are focused on showing the best of mainstream and independent talent from Sussex and all around the globe.

“Thursday sees the screening of some of the semi-finalists of the competition and a screening of Mr Holmes (2015), starring Ian McKellen, an important scene of which was shot at the cinema.

“Friday, November 15 sees a school visit, the screening of finalists, and an award ceremony with the illustrious panel of judges. The final day, Saturday, November 16, sees a screening by Sussex-based Zylo film school (tickets through Zylo only), the premier of The Midnight Elves, a Sussex short film by Shining Knight Productions (open seating and tickets are free, but booking is recommended), followed by screenings of Summerland (2020) starring Gemma Arterton, one of Richard Todman’s films, and Hot Fuzz (2007) starring Simon Pegg, one of Chris Dickens’ films.

“This year’s ceremony will start from 7pm on Friday, November 15, presented by local performers, Mark and Ollie Robinson-Sivyer. Tickets are from £5 and can be bought at www.hailshampavilion.co.uk.”

Emily added: “SIFF was set up in memory of the filmmaker Ringan Ledwidge, who passed away prematurely in 2021. He was the director of Gone, (2006), Massive Attack’s Voodoo in my Blood (2016), and many famous commercials, including the Hovis Go on lad (2008), and the Christmas Truce of 1914 (2014). To honour his memory, his ex-drama teacher Gareth Jones decided to set up the festival to support and encourage filmmaking in Sussex.”

Recruiting local writer and film-maker Emily of Scriptworks Productions and enlisting the support of Oscar winning editor Chris Dickens, who lived in Hailsham as a teenager, BAFTA and Oscar nominated author and screenwriter Willam Nicholson (Gladiator, Les Miserables, Hope Gap) the first year was a resounding success, with over 700 entries for the competition.

“The aims of the festival are: to promote Sussex as a place which nurtures and supports its local filmmakers, to encourage young children and teenagers into becoming filmmakers, to support independent filmmakers in the area by providing both a place to screen their films and a place to meet other filmmakers, to encourage the public to enjoy film festivals, and to support independent filmmakers from a business and cultural perspective, by encouraging links between businesses, the cinema and local filmmakers so that businesses can start to see the benefits of supporting a growing film industry in the area.

“The creative industries are the UK’s third largest economy so nurturing rising and existing talent is vital for the county’s economy. The chain of thought from writer through to the audience member on the cinema seat involves a huge number of people gaining employment. Every film made needs services; catering, carpentry, accommodation, travel, accounting, events. Making films increases opportunities for other industries in the area. The more films we can get made in Sussex, the better.”