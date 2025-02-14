Sussex launches ambitious 10-year growth strategy for the visitor economy

The East Sussex, Brighton & Hove and West Sussex Local Visitor Economy Partnership has unveiled a transformative 10-year strategy to enhance Sussex’s reputation as a thriving, vibrant and regenerative destination – and we’re looking for industry leaders to be part of it.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Developed with input from key strategic partners and endorsed by the interim LVEP Advisory Board and VisitEngland, the strategy sets out a bold vision for the region’s future to ensure it is well positioned to succeed in a competitive and dynamic tourism landscape.

The visitor economy plays a crucial role in Sussex, accounting for more than 14% of all jobs in the region. The industry has faced significant challenges in recent years, including the impact of Covid-19. A joined-up approach focused on harnessing the power of cross-county collaboration to support the sector’s recovery and foster growth has led to the formation of the East Sussex, Brighton & Hove and West Sussex LVEP.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The strategy aims to enhance the economic, social and environmental value of the local visitor economy, targeting a significant increase from its current 2024 value of £5 billion to £7.5 billion by 2034. Guided by the principles of partnership, collaboration, inclusivity and sustainability, the strategy marks a shift in focus from visitor volume to sustainable growth. This approach seeks to establish Sussex as a destination that resonates with modern visitors while supporting local businesses and communities in offering outstanding, authentic experiences.

East Sussex, Brighton & Hove and West Sussex Local Visitor Economy Partnership

The success of the strategy hinges on a pan-Sussex collaborative approach that unites stakeholders from both the public and private sectors. Local destinations, districts and boroughs, and businesses will all play a pivotal role in shaping a destination that is vibrant, competitive, and regenerative. By working together, stakeholders can ensure the long-term benefits of tourism are widely felt across the region as a whole for residents, businesses and visitors alike.

The strategy comes ahead of the establishment of a Sussex and Brighton Mayoral Strategic Authority, following the announcement that the area is on the government’s Devolution Priority Programme.

To drive the vision in this strategy forward, the LVEP is recruiting a permanent Advisory Board, with an open recruitment starting on 14 February 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LVEP is seeking industry leaders who are passionate about shaping the future of Sussex’s visitor economy. Board members will play a pivotal role in fostering partnerships, engaging stakeholders across the county and representing Sussex at regional, national and international levels. Their influence will help shape decisions that directly impact the region’s tourism and hospitality sectors, ensuring long-term resilience and growth.

For more information or to express an interest in joining the LVEP Advisory Board, please contact the LVEP Project Officer at [email protected]

Hedley Swain, chair of East Sussex, Brighton & Hove and West Sussex Interim LVEP Advisory Board, says: “This is a defining moment for the East Sussex, Brighton & Hove and West Sussex LVEP as we begin delivering our ambitious 10-year strategy. I am proud to have been part of this collaborative effort, which lays the foundation for a thriving and sustainable visitor economy.

“We are now seeking visionary leaders to join the new LVEP Advisory Board – individuals who are passionate about shaping Sussex’s tourism landscape and driving this strategy forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is an incredible opportunity to help position Sussex as a leading regenerative destination, working closely with VisitEngland to transform the visitor economy and champion our region on both national and international stages.”

Andrew Stokes, England Director of VisitEngland, said: “Great destinations are great places to live and work as well as to visit and strong governance can drive place-shaping and shift local and wider perceptions of the place which can contribute to local pride.

“Well run destinations can also attract new investment, increase income and create new jobs, and this new ambitious strategy for Sussex will be central to achieving that.

“At VisitEngland, we look forward to continuing to work with the East Sussex, Brighton & Hove and West Sussex LVEP, their new board, and their partners, to help realise the ambitions set out in this 10 year growth strategy.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Bella Sankey, Leader of Brighton & Hove City Council said: “Sussex is a stunning county with everything to offer visitors from across the UK and wider world.

“Through this new collaboration we aim to bring another £2.5 billion to our economy to support our residents and businesses through sustainable tourism.

“To achieve this, we need an advisory board that reflects the diversity, talents and skills of our county and so if you think you can help lead this work please get in touch.”

Councillor Penny di Cara, East Sussex County Council’s Lead Member for Economy said: “This strategy is a pivotal moment for the visitor economy in Sussex. Together, we are shaping a future where tourism not only thrives but also enriches our local communities and environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Working in partnership we can ensure that Sussex can come together to showcase the very best of what we have to offer to visitors.”

Councillor Paul Marshall, Leader of West Sussex County Council said: “West Sussex County Council welcomes this ambitious strategy which will support Sussex’s positioning as a great place to live, work, and invest.

“A key objective in our Council Plan is to support a sustainable and prosperous economy, and collaborating to drive growth in the local visitor economy and encouraging it to flourish will inspire people from near and far to enjoy all that Sussex has to offer.

“We look forward to playing our part in this exciting journey.”