Sussex Little Ankle Biters seeks family friendly business nominations for awards

Little Ankle Biters is kicking off 2023 with the launch of its annual Business and Community Awards, all created to shine a light on the talented and hardworking people behind Sussex’s family friendly community.

Little Ankle Biters Awards 2023 in association with TUI

This is the second Sussex Little Ankle Biters’ Awards, which attracted in excess of five thousand votes from families in the county last year.

Little Ankle Biters is a free website providing families with trusted reviews of family friendly businesses in one place with all content written by local mums.Editor of Little Ankle Biters Sussex, Gina Lee, from Lancing, said: “The Little Ankle Biters’ Awards are now in their sixth year and have been designed to recognise local family friendly businesses so I am incredibly excited to be launching our second year here in Sussex. The last few years have been incredibly difficult for small businesses with the pandemic and now the cost of living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Awards are nominated and voted for by local people, providing us all with a chance to say thank you to local family friendly businesses. Whether you have a favourite family friendly place to eat or have discovered an exceptional children’s activity class, 2023 could be their year to shine.”

This year’s Little Ankle Biters’ Awards are in association with TUI and the categories for 2023 are:• Best Charity or Not for Profit Organisation• Best Children’s Activity Class• Best Children’s Party Entertainer• Best Children’s Party Venue• Best Children’s Sports Club – sponsored by 4K-AV• Best Family Attraction• Best Family-Friendly Place to Eat (pub, café or restaurant)• Best for the Grown Ups (spas/gyms/restaurants/salons etc)• Best Local Family-Friendly Event• Best Local Independent Business• Best Museum• Best Parent Run Business• Best Party Supplier• Best Pregnancy Business or Service• Best Soft Play• Best Theatre•To nominate a family friendly business in Sussex that deserves a Little Ankle Biters’ Award, visit their website at www.sussex.ankle-biters.co.ukNominations are now open and close 3 February 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad