Sussex Police await a decision on Home Office rebate for costs incurred policing Northeye disorder

Sussex Police are waiting to hear from the Home Office as to whether they will receive payment of £113,000 to reimburse them for costs incurred in Operation Skylark in August this year. The operation was launched in response to public disorder elsewhere in the UK following the horrific Southport attack in which three young girls were killed and many others were injured.

Sussex Police submitted a claim for these costs in November last year. On Friday, in a written response to a question to the Sussex Police and Crime Panel submitted by Normans Bay resident Nigel Jacklin, Sussex PCC Katy Bourne stated that "The Chief Constable submitted a claim of £113,000 to the Home Office in November for reimbursement of the costs incurred by Sussex Police in response to this disorder locally through Operation Skylark. The Force is still awaiting a decision from the Home Office in respect of these costs and no payment has been received to date." The PCC confirmed "there was no public disorder in Sussex during this period" adding that Sussex Police had provided mutual aid support to Hampshire Constabulary in Aldershot and Portsmouth and to North Yorkshire Police in the North East.

In his question Mr Jacklin notes that whilst he had not experienced any problems with the far right whilst running the No To Northeye protests he had experienced problems from counter-protestors with Socialist Worker placards at these protests and at Let Women Speak events in Brighton. His question asked whether the PCC had any observations on the relative threat from the far left or the far right. In response the PCC stated: "Sussex Police routinely assess all information and intelligence received regarding protest activity. This activity is considered via weekly protest intelligence assesment meetings and allows Sussex Police to engage with all stakeholders at the earliest possible opportunity."

In the case of the Northeye protests this meant that Sussex Police were able to foreward the organisers about the potential attendance of Black Bloc or antifa members when No To Northeye were collecting signatures for a petition in the summer of 2023. Two masked protestors attended alongside a Hastings Councillor and others with Socialist Worker placards and shouted "Nazi Scum" at retired Bexhill ladies who had come to support No To Northeye. The masked protestors left after an hour. Sussex Police were present; no arrests were made.

Sussex PCC Katy Bourne Provided Information About Costs of Policing at the January Sussex Police and Crime Panel Meeting.

In terms of the August disturbances the PCC noted that there were peaceful protests in Brighton and Crawley. these were reported in Sussex World at the time.

When the Home Office announced they would not be using the Northeye site back in December 2024 this brought an end to the Bexhill protests. The site is still on the government property list; if no government department expresses an interest in acquiring the site it will go on the open market. At the Northeye Public Inquiry the Home Office said they had "learned lessons" including the need to "communicate with communities." They cited the need to "work at pace" as being one reasons for the various problems. Despite this, at the time of writing, the Home Office Bexhill information page still wrongly states "No decision has been taken on the use of the site." Perhaps the Home Office has a different definition of "learning lessons" and "working at pace!"