Police said Kelly Sutherland’s black Hyundai i10 car was located at Gills Lap car park in Chuck Hatch, near Hartfield on the Ashdown Forest, at around 8.55am.

According to Sussex Police, Kelly is white, 5’3” and very slim. She has long brown hair and was last seen wearing a baggy jumper and black leggings.

Anyone who sees Kelly is urged by police to call 999 immediately quoting serial 313 of 16/05.

