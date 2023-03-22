Edit Account-Sign Out
Sussex Police issues statement after video of security staff detaining teenager in Chichester emerges on social media

Sussex Police has issued a statement this evening after footage of a teenage boy being detained by Chichester security staff appeared on social media.

By Joe Stack
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 20:04 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 20:18 GMT

The video appears to show two civilian security staff detaining a person in a shop in the city this afternoon.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said in a statement today (Wednesday, March 22): “We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a teenager being detained by civilian security staff this afternoon.

"Police were called to the store in East Street shortly after 3.30pm to reports of a group of teenagers involved in an altercation. A shop worker also reported being assaulted.

East Street Chichester
"Officers attended the scene and three teenagers had been detained by civilian security staff.

"A 15-year-old boy from Worthing and a 16-year-old-boy from Chichester were arrested by police on suspicion of assault.

"They remain in police custody pending urgent enquiries, supported by appropriate adults.

"Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.”

Chichester District Council has also issued a statement stating that no council staff were involved in the incident.

It read: “We have been made aware of an incident that took place in Chichester city today and we want to clarify that no Chichester District Council staff were involved.”

More on this as we have it.