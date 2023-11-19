Sussex Police respond to serious collision in Hailsham involving a pedestrian and a vehicle

Sussex Police said they have responded to a serious collision in Hailsham.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police said the incident in Diplocks Way involved a pedestrian and a vehicle – believed to be black – and was reported at a bout 11pm on Saturday, November 18.

Police said the vehicle made off from the scene and remains outstanding at this time.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Police said the serious collision in Diplocks Way involved a pedestrian and a vehicle

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area in the meantime. Anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone with mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1313 of 18/11.