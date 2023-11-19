Sussex Police respond to serious collision in Hailsham involving a pedestrian and a vehicle
Police said the incident in Diplocks Way involved a pedestrian and a vehicle – believed to be black – and was reported at a bout 11pm on Saturday, November 18.
Police said the vehicle made off from the scene and remains outstanding at this time.
A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “Enquiries are ongoing and the public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area in the meantime. Anyone with any information about the incident, or anyone with mobile, CCTV or dash cam footage, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1313 of 18/11.
“We have no further information at this time; any updates will appear on our website and social media channels.”