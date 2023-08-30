BREAKING
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure

Sussex Police searching for vulnerable missing man 'believed to be injured' - Dial 999 if you see him

A man with vulnerabilities, who is 'believed to be injured', has been reported missing in Sussex.
By Sam Morton
Published 30th Aug 2023, 08:39 BST

Sussex Police has appealed for the public’s help to find a 62-year-old man, named only as Ken.

"We’re concerned as he is vulnerable and missing from his home in Lancing, and is believed to be injured,” a police spokesperson said.

"Ken is white, slim, about 6ft 2in with short grey hair and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts.

“Please check any gardens or outbuildings and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1127 of 29/08.”

Sussex Police has appealed for the public’s help to find a 62-year-old man, named only as Ken, from Lancing.

1. 371759886_705406108295804_8700572373924587100_n.jpg

Sussex Police has appealed for the public’s help to find a 62-year-old man, named only as Ken, from Lancing. Photo: Sussex Police

Related topics:Sussex PoliceSussexLancing