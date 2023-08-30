A man with vulnerabilities, who is 'believed to be injured', has been reported missing in Sussex.

Sussex Police has appealed for the public’s help to find a 62-year-old man, named only as Ken.

"We’re concerned as he is vulnerable and missing from his home in Lancing, and is believed to be injured,” a police spokesperson said.

"Ken is white, slim, about 6ft 2in with short grey hair and is unshaven. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue shorts.

“Please check any gardens or outbuildings and dial 999 if you see him, quoting serial 1127 of 29/08.”