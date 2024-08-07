Sussex Police thank the community as around 2,000 people attend planned protest in Brighton with no arrests

Mark Dunford
By Mark Dunford

Editor and Head of Sport

Published 7th Aug 2024, 23:06 GMT
Sussex Police have thanked the community after the planned protest in Brighton went ahead peacefully and ended with no arrests

Around 2,000 people gathered in Queen Street with the counter protestors hugely outnumbering the anti-immigration protesters.

The small group of anti-immigration protestors were shielded by police before taken away safely in a police van.

Sussex Police posted on X after the event: “We have now stood down from Queens Road, Brighton, where around 2,000 people who gathered this evening for a peaceful protest, have now dispersed.

“There were no arrests.

“We would like to thank the community for their support & engagement to help us keep people safe.”

A similar planned protest took place in Hastings.

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the protest and took this drone footage to show the number of people gathered in Queen Street.

Sussex Police have now stood down from Queens Road, Brighton, where around 2,000 people gathered | Picture: Eddie MitchellSussex Police have now stood down from Queens Road, Brighton, where around 2,000 people gathered | Picture: Eddie Mitchell
Sussex Police have now stood down from Queens Road, Brighton, where around 2,000 people gathered | Picture: Eddie Mitchell

