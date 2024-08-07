Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sussex Police have thanked the community after the planned protest in Brighton went ahead peacefully and ended with no arrests

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Around 2,000 people gathered in Queen Street with the counter protestors hugely outnumbering the anti-immigration protesters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The small group of anti-immigration protestors were shielded by police before taken away safely in a police van.

Sussex Police posted on X after the event: “We have now stood down from Queens Road, Brighton, where around 2,000 people who gathered this evening for a peaceful protest, have now dispersed.

“There were no arrests.

“We would like to thank the community for their support & engagement to help us keep people safe.”

A similar planned protest took place in Hastings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the protest and took this drone footage to show the number of people gathered in Queen Street.

Sussex Police have now stood down from Queens Road, Brighton, where around 2,000 people gathered | Picture: Eddie Mitchell

You can see a gallery of his pictures here.

You can follow our live coverage here https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/live-coverage-of-planned-protests-in-sussex-including-latest-updates-from-brighton-and-hastings-4733071.