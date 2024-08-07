Sussex Police thank the community as around 2,000 people attend planned protest in Brighton with no arrests
Around 2,000 people gathered in Queen Street with the counter protestors hugely outnumbering the anti-immigration protesters.
The small group of anti-immigration protestors were shielded by police before taken away safely in a police van.
Sussex Police posted on X after the event: “We have now stood down from Queens Road, Brighton, where around 2,000 people who gathered this evening for a peaceful protest, have now dispersed.
“There were no arrests.
“We would like to thank the community for their support & engagement to help us keep people safe.”
A similar planned protest took place in Hastings.
Photographer Eddie Mitchell was at the protest and took this drone footage to show the number of people gathered in Queen Street.
