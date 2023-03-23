Sussex properties and land were sold at a Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers auction this week

Properties and land across Sussex have gone under the auctioneer’s gavel this week.

A bidding war erupted before a Brighton city centre property needing complete refurbishment was sold at auction.

Located close the seafront, 8-9 Kings Road finally went under the auctioneer’s gavel at £451,000 freehold.

It was sold under instructions from Brighton City Council.

SOLD: 8 and 9 Kings Road, Brighton

The vacant mixed use property was among 141 lots in the latest auction held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which ended on March 22.

The bay-fronted period building is arranged over three floors – a former restaurant premises with self-contained upper parts.

The property is situated close to the heart of the city's famous Lanes with its pubs, restaurants and comprehensive shopping facilities just off the seafront and East Street.

Senior auction appraiser and auctioneer Richard Payne said: “We will be fascinated to find out what happens to this interesting old building. It will be great to see it restored to former glory.

SOLD: 48 Manor Road, Worthing

“Although needing complete refurbishment, the property’s onward potential was recognised by our bidders.

“We considered that the property offered spacious accommodation with potential for residential conversion of the upper parts and a restaurant/A3 premises or retail unit on the ground floor, subject to obtaining all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Planning permission was previously granted by Brighton and Hove City Council for change of use from restaurant at ground floor and HMO on first and second floors to an assessment hub for homeless people at ground floor and associated sleeping accommodation at first and second floors (sui generis), subject to conditions.

• Three flats and a garage in a purpose-built Worthing block also went under the auctioneer’s gavel as an investment.

SOLD: Garage west of Larkfield Close, Lancing

The 48 Manor Road property, offered jointly with Ketchen King, was sold for £360,000 leasehold.

The three one-bedroom, purpose-built flats occupy the ground and part of the first floor of a detached two storey 1970s-style block.

The property, with a parking area and gardens, is situated in an established residential location, close to the A259 between Lansdowne Road and St Michael's Road.

All let, Flats 1, 2 and 4 (with garage) currently generate £24,000 per annum in rent.

Richard said: “The flats are a solid investment, generating a good income and we considered that this property would make an excellent addition to any residential portfolio – and our buyer certainly agreed.”

• An up-and-over garage currently let at £900 per annum on a licence agreement in Lancing was sold for £18,500 freehold – nearly doubling its guide price.

The garage, west of Larkfield Close, is situated in a compound in an established residential location and approached via a private driveway, is just off Freshbrook Road between the railway line and the A259.

It is let under the terms of a monthly licence agreement at £75 per calendar month.

Richard said: “This lot achieved a good result for vendor and purchaser and is another indication that the market for garages – let or unlet – remains strong.”

• A plot of land with potential in St Leonards was sold prior to the auction.

The land, adjacent to Tyrone Wildman House in Tile Barn Road, had been listed with a freehold guide price of £30,000 to £40,000, the site.

The site sits within a mixed residential and commercial area north of the town centre close to the corner of Tile Barn Road and Lancaster Road and within easy reach of the A2100 and A2690.

Director and senior auction appraiser Sam Kinloch said: “I was not surprised to see this one snapped up quickly as our buyer recognised the positive possibilities here.

“Although an application for a pair of residential dwellings was previously refused on appeal, it is considered the site may have future potential for an alternative scheme, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Clive Emson Auctioneers’ next auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday, May 4, with bidding opening 48 hours beforehand. Lot entries close on April 11, with the catalogue available from April 15.

Visit www.cliveemson.co.uk for more details.

