Sussex property firm launches charity clothes donation drive

Sussex-based Property consultancy Vail Williams has launched a clothes donation drive to mark this week’s International Women's Day 2023.

GET SMART: Tanya Horscroft, Learning & Development Manager at Vail Williams, which is launching a clothes donation drive in aid of Smart Works, the charity which provides clothing and coaching for une

The firm has forged a partnership with the charity Smart Works which provides clothing and coaching for unemployed women to succeed at job interviews and beyond.

Vail Williams’ clothes donation initiative is being rolled across the firm’s 11 offices – including Crawley and Brighton and is running throughout March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The donations will be utilised by Smart Works, which was founded by current honorary president Lady Juliet Hughes-Hallett in 2013.

Based in London, the charity has since opened ten regional centres and has helped more than 25,000 women.

Tanya Horscroft, Learning & Development Manager at Vail Williams, said: “Smart Works is a UK charity that exists to give women the confidence they need to reach their full potential, secure employment and change the trajectory of their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The women who are helped Smart Works are referred from Job Centres, mental health charities, women’s refuges, homeless shelters, the prison service, care service and youth organisations.

“As a responsible employer, we always endeavour to deliver a valued contribution to our wider communities – on this occasion by supporting Smart Works, we hope to play a small role in this charity’s work to support around 5,000 women a year across the UK.”

Clothes can be dropped off at any Vail Williams office in Birmingham, Crawley, Brighton, Woking, Heathrow, Leeds, London, Portsmouth, Reading, Southampton and Bournemouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

International Women's Day, which has been observed around the world since the early 1900s, has the theme #EmbraceEquity for 2023