Sussex rail services come to a stand twice overnight due to trespassers and 'train hitting an obstruction'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Southern Rail reported at 11.32pm on Friday (June 14) that the line towards Brighton, from Lewes, was blocked.
"This is owing to a train hitting an obstruction in this area and trains between these stations, are currently at a stand,” a social media statement read.
An update was issued within ten minutes: “The train has moved as there is no damage to the train and we are working to ensure the line is safe before re-commencing travel in this area.”
By 12am, all lines were open and trains could run through this area unaffected. No further trains were being affected by this incident, Southern said.
However, 25 minutes later, another incident was reported on the railway in Sussex – this time in Haywards Heath.
“There is a trespasser on the line in the Haywards Heath area,” a Southern Rail spokesperson said.
"We have cut the electricity supply to the track and all trains in this area will not move until further notice.”
Services running between Brighton and London Victoria, in both directions, were being affected and they could not run through Haywards Heath station – causing delays of up to 30 minutes.
Southern added: “Trains in this area will remain at a stand until further notice whilst rail staff work with the emergency services to ensure everyone's safety.
“We appreciate your patience at this time.”
In an update at 1.30am, the train company said: “Everyone has been moved into a position of safety and the line has reopened. Trains currently at a stand will be moving again shortly and further trains will not be affected by this incident momentarily.
“Disruption caused by this incident had ended by 3am. No further trains are being affected by this incident.
“Don't forget, if you are delayed by 15 minutes or longer, you may be entitled to Delay Repay.” Click here for more information and to check your eligibility.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.