Sussex rescue dog who starred in Classic FM video searches for forever home

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A friendly VIP lurcher who was rescued by the RSPCA and recently featured in a video with Classic FM is searching for his forever home. Plucky pooch Casper was chosen to take part in the national radio station’s ‘Howl of Fame’ feature last month, where he and several other animals listened to classical music to reap the soothing and relaxing benefits, voting for their favourite using their reactions.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four year-old Casper can be seen in the video on Classic FM’s social media pages, bouncing and playing with his toys to songs such as Minuet String Quintet by Boccherini, as well as calmly listening to and taking in the long, relaxing notes of Eine kleine Nachtmusik by Mozart, and Air On The G String by Bach.

Classical music can have a calming effect on animals, helping them to relax and unwind. The RSPCA partners with Classic FM each year as the station airs its ‘Pet Classics’ show, dedicated to playing calming music handpicked for pets to help them relax during fireworks season, which can be a scary time of year for the nation’s animals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Casper first came into the care of RSPCA Sussex North & Brighton Branch during the summer last year, and was rehomed to new adopters but later returned as they were unable to continue with his training. In the following months, the staff - including Kennel Assistant Grace Tucker - formed a strong bond with Casper and have seen his training go from strength to strength, and are now keen to find the celebrity dog his forever home.

Casper the dog

Grace said: “When the opportunity came for dogs at the centre to take part in the Classic FM filming, we immediately knew Casper would be perfect, as he’s so friendly towards people, and playful too.

“The small team from Classic FM played Casper a number of different classical music pieces and it was brilliant watching his reactions. Some songs he leapt around to and played with his toys, and others he stood calmly and quietly, and really appeared as looked very relaxed. It really seemed to make a difference.”

The videos were shared on Classic FM’s social media pages and received thousands of plays and hundreds of likes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grace added: “We hope that Casper’s new-found fame will help more people to hear about him and what a wonderful boy he is.

“Casper is such a friendly, affectionate boy with a lot of energy, so he will need an active family who are prepared to put time into his training. Casper can become quite mouthy when over stimulated so is looking for an experienced owner who understands Lurchers and their quirky ways. Once Casper has let off steam he becomes a cuddly couch potato who enjoys a fuss and spending time with you. He really is a very loving dog with so much to give.”

Casper loves to play with toys and in particular toys he can pull the stuffing out of, and he often joins the reception team at the branch, snoozing in his bed and welcoming any visitors to the desk.

Grace added: “Casper is looking for an adult only home. He will need his own secure garden for lurcher zoomies. Whilst he wouldn’t be able to live with cats or small furries, a great match for him could be a home with a female dog as a companion for him, as he is very interested in other dogs but could benefit from a calm companion who can show him that other dogs aren’t something to become overly-excited about!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anyone interested in finding out more about Casper can contact RSPCA Brighton’s manager Jenny Eden and her team by filling out an adoption form online on the charity’s website.:

The team at RSPCA Brighton are set to host their annual Christmas Tree Fayre on Saturday 30 November, from 10am. There will be an opportunity to buy a fresh, low-drop, Nordmann fir tree in varying heights, plus tea and coffee available along with cakes and snacks, mulled wine, mince pies, charity stalls to browse, and a fire pit to keep warm! There will also be an opportunity for children to meet Santa.

More details can be found online, along with instructions on how to preorder a Christmas tree.

The RSPCA is only able to rehabilitate, care for and rehome animals like Casper, with the public’s help.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This winter, animal lovers can Join The Christmas Rescue and support the charity’s rescuers, veterinary teams, branches and centre staff who work tirelessly to give animals the urgent treatment and love that will save their lives.

For thousands of terrified and injured animals, the RSPCA will turn the worst suffering into the best Christmas yet – because it will be the one where their lives change forever, and the start of many happier Christmases to come.