Sussex residents join together to support Operation Christmas Child

Residents living in and around Barratt David Wilson Homes developments across the South East came together this November to bring the magic of Christmas to children in need, donating a total of 265 gift-filled shoeboxes to Samaritan’s Purse’s Operation Christmas Child initiative. A generous 51 shoebox gifts were dropped off across all Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties’ developments in Sussex.

The shoebox gifts were collected across the developer’s Sales and Marketing Suites at Chalkers Rise in Peacehaven, Ecclesden Park in Angmering and Meadowburne Place in Lower Willingdon. The boxes were filled with a range of items such as pens and notepads to clothing and toys, and have now been packed up and delivered to volunteers at Samaritan’s Purse, to then be distributed across the world to vulnerable children. Globally, shoebox gifts will be sent to over 100 countries this year.

Alex Dowling, Head of Sales and Marketing at Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties, comments: “We would like to thank the local community for their continued generosity towards this initiative, with every shoebox gift putting a smile on the face of a child this Christmas. Over the winter period, we remain committed to helping those both nearby to our developments, as well as further afield, and look forward to working with a range of organisations to offer support where needed.”

Nick Cole, Director of Operation Christmas Child UK, comments: “The holiday season is a time for giving, and we are grateful to all those who have donated a shoebox gift this season as they will undoubtedly make a difference in the lives of children who will not have the privilege of celebrating Christmas with gifts this year.

Packing donated shoeboxes to ship them to children across the world.

"We would like to share our gratitude with organisations like Barratt David Wilson Southern Counties who have opened their doors as drop-off points this year, with 4,500 sites joining our cause and helping bring great joy to many children in this 30th year of the project.”