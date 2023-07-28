Sussex residents to benefit from housing association’s financial lifeline

Social housing residents in Sussex and Surrey who are struggling to make ends meet during the current cost of living crisis are being offered a financial lifeline.

Leatherhead-based Mount Green Housing Association, which has 1,600 homes across the two counties, has set up two dedicated funding pots to support residents faced with financial hardship.

The housing provider has launched the Breathing Space Fund for tenants and the Shared Owners Support Fund for people who part-own, part-rent their homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They aim to provide temporary, short-term financial assistance to residents unable to afford basic necessities due to the rising costs of food, fuel and other household bills.

Social housing residents in Sussex and Surrey to benefit from lifeline

The funds can pay a resident’s rent for up to two months or, in exceptional circumstances, pay for goods or services. Tenants receiving full housing benefit or shared owners not in rent arrears, but still in financial hardship, may be considered for a one-off payment of up to £300.

Mount Green is offering the funds as part of its wider support for residents, which includes a Welfare Benefit Officer who provides information and advice relating to budgeting, benefits and other sources of funding.

Sarah Crabb, Mount Green’s assistant director of housing services, said: “At Mount Green, we appreciate that providing a home is just the start and believe that our core purpose is creating the foundations for our residents to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But the current cost of living crisis – with its spiralling energy, grocery and other bills – is impacting so many people and potentially causing them serious financial hardship.

“We have launched these two funding pots because we want to do all we can to help our residents and we want them to know that we are here for them during these difficult times.”