Sussex rum distillery wins prestigious award

A Sussex rum distillery, Goldstone Rum based in Henfield has won a silver medal in the prestigious London Spirits Competition.

By Georgina Bowell
Published 13th Apr 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 09:01 BST
The judges said Goldstone's White Rum was 'A white rum elegant and smooth on nose and palate with herbaceous hints and sweet finish.'

Goldstone Rum ferments and distils rum from four types of sugar - fresh sugar cane juice, panela, jaggery and molasses from their distillery in Henfield. They believe in making rum using only natural ingredients without any hidden additives or flavourings.

Since opening in December 2022 they've been making great strides in the industry being stocked in some of Brighton's most well respected venues.

John Bowell of Goldstone Rum said: “We are delighted to be recognised on a global stage for our quality Sussex Rum. The development and hard work sourcing fine ingredients to make our rum has played centre stage in winning the silver medal and we are excited to see where this year takes us.”

Their range includes five different flavours white, amber, spiced coffee, ginger and lime.

Their distillery is open for tours two Saturday's a month and rum school every other Friday evening.

For further information goldstonerum.com

