Sussex rum wins Gold at Spirits Awards

This is the third award alongside a Great Taste award and a Silver Medal from London Spirits Competition that the family run distillery has won since starting just over a year ago in December 2022.

John Bowell Co-Founder said: ‘Wow, what an honour it is to be recognised for our Sussex Rum brand. We are incredibly proud to win this award and put our Sussex Rum on the map once again.’

Goldstone Rum was founded by ex chef John and marketer Georgina Bowell whose mission is to create a great tasting scratch rum without artificial ingredients. They spent months researching and developing their recipes and use a blend of fresh sugar cane juice, molasses, jaggery and panela alongside a one of a kind yeast strain. They ferment and distil their unique rum at their distillery in Henfield, Sussex.

White Rum

Georgina Bowell says: ‘People are often sceptical about British Rum but when they taste what we are producing they are amazed at the quality. Being a new brand we have the benefit of new technology, recipes and equipment which has allowed us to develop a delicious tasting rum range which easily rivals the big brands.’

During 2023 they added six expressions to their range including White, Amber, Dark, Spiced, Ginger & Lime, Coffee and Overproof, they offer tours of their distillery to show the public how their rum is created.

You can find Goldstone Rum in around 80 establishments around the South East of England as well as on their online store.

