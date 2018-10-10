Sussex runners invited to raise cash for seriously ill children

The Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity is calling on Sussex runners to raise cash in the 2019 London Virgin Money Marathon.

The charity, which supports families caring for seriously ill children, wants runners to join its team.

More than £140,000 was raised from this year’s marathon.

Oonagh Goodman, director of fundraising and marketing at Rainbow Trust, said: “We are so grateful to all our runners who have supported us in the past and we look forward to hearing from many more runners who have luckily managed to secure a spot in the 2019 event.

“The money and awareness raised from this event is vital to Rainbow Trust being able to help families caring for a seriously ill child and enabling them to make the most of their precious time together when it matters most.”

The marathon takes place on Sunday April 28.

Rainbow Trust has eight care teams across England including Surrey, covering Kent, Sussex, South East and South West London.

The charity enables families who have a child with a life threatening illness to make the most of their time together by pairing each family with an expert family support worker who helps them at home, in hospital and in the community.

It relies almost entirely on voluntary donations and helps more than 2,300 families.

Visit: https://rainbowtrust.org.uk/get-involved/fundraise