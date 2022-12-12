Sussex school boy awarded ‘runner up’ in BBC Young Chorister

Three boys and three girls aged between 12 and 16 years were chosen to enter the final round. Luca at only 12 years wowed the judges with his rendition of the Christmas song Midwinter by Bob Chilcott.

Luca would like to congratulate all the finalists who participated in the event and also thank his mentor Robert Lewis and all those that are supporting his love of music. He has just released a single, When Christmas Comes To Town, which is available now on all digital platforms. He has an album coming out in May 2023 and hopes to continue music for many years to come. If you would like to support Luca and his music go to www.youtube.com/c/lucabrugnoliofficial