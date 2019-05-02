Sussex school in lockdown due to manhunt for 'machete attacker'

A school in Sussex has been in lockdown due to a police manhunt for a man reportedly armed with a machete.

According to Sussex Police, at 10am today, police were called to an address in Stoney Lane, Shoreham, West Sussex, after a report that a man had forced entry and assaulted a woman and a man there.

Police are at the scene of the incident in Stoney Lane, Shoreham

The man was understood to have a machete with him, but no firearms, police said.

He had left the address before police arrived and officers have been searching the area, with the help of the police helicopter, to make sure he is arrested 'without injury to any other people', according to police. The woman and man are not thought to have been seriously injured, police said.

Due to the incident, Shoreham Academy has been on lockdown for part of today.

On the website of the school, which borders Stoney Lane, a statement was published this morning. It said: “We moved into a partial lockdown situation 1 hour ago while we checked on an incident in the locality.

Officers are stationed at the scene of the crime in Stoney Lane, Shoreham

“After checking with the police, we have been assured that there is no longer an increased risk level for the school, and the day will continue as normal.”

At around 2pm, Sussex Police released a photo of a man they would like to speak to in relation to the incident.

Detective Sergeant David Dowells, of Adur and Worthing Investigations, said: “At this stage, our enquiries indicate the two victims sustained minor injuries, however it is important to stress these injuries were not caused directly from any weapon.

“This was an isolated incident involving two people known to the suspect, and there is no information at present to suggest anybody else is at risk of harm.

Police are at the scene of the crime in Stoney Lane, Shoreham

“Despite this, we believe the suspect is still in possession of a machete and we would urge anyone who sees him not to approach him, but to call 999 immediately, quoting serial 337 of 02/05.”