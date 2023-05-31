Sussex shoppers called on to help raise vital funds in charity’s fight against food allergies

Generous shoppers in Sussex are being encouraged from this Saturday to help an in-store fundraising campaign to support medical research into food allergies.

Natasha Ednan-Laperouse, after whom The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation is named

For the fourth year running, Tesco is working with The Natasha Allergy Research Foundation to help raise awareness and support medical research into food allergies by contributing 10p from every Tesco own-brand Free From product bought in Sussex stores and online from 3-11 June.

All money raised will help Natasha’s Foundation to continue its research into reducing the risks of food allergies and help children, and adults, lead safer and more fulfilling lives.

In addition to the funds being raised, the campaign aims to increase awareness in Sussex about the importance of understanding food allergies and clearly highlighting ingredients in food which can cause allergic reactions.

Natasha’s Foundation was founded in 2019 by Tanya and Nadim Ednan-Laperouse OBE, following the tragic loss of their daughter Natasha, who had a fatal allergic reaction to a baguette that contained sesame seeds not listed on the packaging.

Tanya Ednan-Laperouse OBE said: “We’re thrilled that Tesco is supporting us for the fourth year running, helping us raise essential funds to deliver our mission to #MakeAllergyHistory and better the lives of up to 3 million people in the UK living with food allergies.”