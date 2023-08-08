BREAKING
Sussex singles club The Group celebrates 17 years – and there is a good reason why they had a big party for such an 'odd' number

A party for 100 people aged 55 and over from all over Sussex was held in Brighton – and the dancing never stopped. This is what happens when members of The Group, a club for unattached men and women, get together.
By Patricia BentleyContributor
Published 8th Aug 2023, 09:35 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 09:36 BST

Back in 2006, The Group opened in Haywards Heath. Later, a venue was found in Brighton, followed by venues in Horsham, Lewes and Worthing.

The Group meets in Worthing on the first Monday of every month, Burgess Hill on the second Monday, Brighton on the third Wednesday, Horsham on the fourth Monday and Lewes on the fourth Thursday. More details can be obtained from The Group’s website www.thegroup.org.uk

Seven years ago, celebrating its first 10 years, The Group held a celebratory dinner. And then Covid. The Group had to stop meeting and had to cancel its planned 15-year celebration.

Always up for a dance at The GroupAlways up for a dance at The Group
But, always keen to party, The Group’s 17th birthday – odd number though it is – presented members with the perfect opportunity to get together.

Tricia Bentley, co-founder of The Group, says: “We’re very proud that unattached people have a means of meeting new friends through The Group. Our members tend to be aged 55+ but we don’t have rigid age limits. Those who come along to a club night and join The Group receive an emailed diary twice a month and then they select the events they want to attend.”

But it’s not just dancing. There’s golf, lunches and dinners, walks, theatre, live music and holidays.

