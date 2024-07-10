Sussex Six Food and Drink Campaign launched in Chichester

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading lights in the food and drink industry toasted the launch of the Sussex Six Campaign in Chichester District with a glass of Ashling Park Estate’s award-winning sparkling wine on 8 July 2024.

Seventy local food and drink producers, hospitality, and retail businesses came together at Ashling Park Estate to launch the campaign, which aims to increase local Sussex produce on menus and shop shelves in the region.

Restaurants, pubs, cafés and independent shops are encouraged to pledge to take on at least six more local products in the coming year and support the local economy and the environment.

Organised by Natural Partnerships CIC, Sussex Six has already signed up dozens of superb businesses in the neighbouring Horsham District, as well as London Gatwick Airport, to take on more local produce.

Sussex Six Chichester Launch

“We know that if given the option and information, people at a restaurant, for example, are more likely to choose a dish from the menu that is made from local ingredients,” said Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Growth and Place at Chichester District Council.

“This campaign is all about highlighting the great work that our food businesses are already doing to support local suppliers and help create supply chains in the area.

Highlighting that they are using local produce and stocking local products can really help to increase customer numbers and loyalty for our independent businesses.

“We have so many fantastic and high-quality suppliers within the Chichester District and wider Sussex area and it would be wonderful for as many food businesses who don’t currently stock local produce to use this as an opportunity to get behind these suppliers. By supporting them we help keep money within our local economy, which will support local jobs. Choosing local produce is also much better for our environment and for our general health and wellbeing.”

Natural Partnerships CIC has launched a dedicated Chichester food and drink directory to help local people and visitors to the area find the wonderful produce grown and made in the district, and the places which serve and sell it.

The Chichester directory is on the Sussex food and drink website and local businesses which make, serve and sell local Sussex produce can be listed for free Sussexfoodanddrink.org

Chichester District Council is helping to fund the scheme using money obtained through its bid to the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

