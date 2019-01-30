Sussex snow: Weather update as county hit with light dusting

The snowfall may not have been as heavy in Sussex as other parts of the country but residents were treated to a light dusting overnight.

Residents across the county have woken up this morning to find roads, fields and some vehicles dusted in snow.

Snowfall in Brighton

Most of the snow has now cleared and turned to ice however, more snow is predicted to fall later this week.

The Met Office has said 'one or two snow showers are possible' this afternoon with more snowfall predicted on Thursday and Friday.

Today's weather is set to remain cold but will be mostly sunny and dry with light winds, the forecaster has said.

Temperatures are expected to reach a maximum of 5 °C and a warning has been issued over frosty and icy conditions being created by cold temperatures and freezing fog overnight.

Brighton snow

Tomorrow (Thursday January 31) is set to begin with freezing fog with cloud increasing in the afternoon. The Met Office said strong winds, rain and even snow could arrive in the afternoon with maximum temperatures of 4 °C