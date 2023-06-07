Sussex Steam Rally returns to Parham Park, West Sussex, on July 8 and 9

Sussex Steam Shows is pleased to announce The Sussex Steam Rally will return to Parham Park, West Sussex. The event will be held on July 8 and 9, 2023.

A Ploughing Engine at the Sussex Steam Rally in 2022

More than 1,300 exhibits will be attending, and more than 50 steam engines will be on show, including rollers, road locomotives, lorries, showman’s engines and miniature engines.

Arena events will include a steam parade, vintage vehicle parades and a family favourite - The Steam Games, plus a chance to steer a full size steam engine.

Visitors will be able to enjoy all the fun of the fair with our traditional funfair and be thrilled by the vintage rides.

A vintage van at The Sussex Steam Rally 2022

There will also be a steam powered demonstration of wood cutting and a craft tent as well as al stocked local real ale tent.

Ticket prices for this year's event have been held at 2022 prices, early bird tickets are now on sale via our website. For more information and tickets visit sussexsteamrally.co.uk

Anne Whittingstall of Sussex Steam Shows said: “We are delighted to be returning to Parham Park for a second year. We are excited to be hosting a weekend of fun-filled family entertainment at Parham Park.”

Anne added the committee knows many people are finding the current financial situation difficult and we have made the decision to hold our tickets 2022 prices for this year's event.

Vintage Lorries at The Sussex Steam Rally 2022

A Steam Roller at The Sussex Steam Rally 2022