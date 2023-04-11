Sussex swim school expands into Worthing and Littlehampton due to success

Puddle Ducks West Kent and East Sussex are expanding into Worthing and Littlehampton due to ongoing success and a strong reputation in the area.

A little splasher enjoying the water!

Since opening in 2012, the swim school has experienced rapid growth by providing innovative baby and child swimming lessons and will now be expanding into three additional venues due to the demand for Puddle Ducks’ services.

The swim school takes an innovative approach to swimming, employing highly trained teachers who can identify a child’s level of ability and adapt lessons and activities accordingly. Puddle Ducks also has small class sizes and incorporates rhyme and movement based on extensive child development research. Through these techniques they are able to nurture confidence and encourage natural swimming ability.

From April, the swim school will be offering lessons at Angmering School near Littlehampton, Fire Fighter’s Charity in Littlehampton and Oak Grove College in Worthing, retaining all existing teachers and poolside assistants to ensure consistency to the children they teach.

Speaking of the expansion, owner of Puddle Ducks West Kent and East Sussex, Clive Relf said: “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our services that will allow us to meet the growing demand in the area.

“As we expand, our aim is to continue using the latest techniques and ensure our teaching standards remain high. Children are at the centre of what we do, and we want to continue providing a fantastic experience to suit every child’s needs.”

Puddle Ducks provides award-winning swimming programmes for 0-10 year-olds. Taught by experts, they focus on teaching independent swimming in a nurturing environment with individually tailored activities to suit all abilities.