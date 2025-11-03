The Sussex Symphony Orchestra commemorates Remembrance Week with a special programme in Hove under its founder Mark Andrew James.

They will be playing Orff – Carmina Burana, Holst – Mars, and Williams – Hymn to the Fallen in All Saints, Hove on Saturday, November 15 at 7.30pm. Tickets are available through https://www.sussexsymphony.org/upcoming-concerts

For the concert they will be joined by the Sussex Chorus and by Burgess Hill Choral Society.

“It is Remembrance Week so we will be doing Mars, the bringer of war. Then we are doing Hymn to the Fallen by John Williams from the film Saving Private Ryan. It's beautiful. It is wordless and it is ethereal. It has a huge crescendo and then it dies back down. Doing it is just pure joy. The size of the choir will be about 130.

“We are not having an interval per say. We go straight into Carmina Burana which is very popular. Everybody knows at least one bit of it. It's a fantastic piece. It is really naughty and it is very gritty and it involves a children's choir as well.”

The Remembrance Week concert is a real highlight of the year. A couple years ago they did the Verdi Requiem “which understands the futility of war. Requiems really get me going, and the Verdi Requiem really gets me going. When we did it, I said to the orchestra that when we've finished I'm not going to move and I asked them not to move at all just to see how long it took until the audience erupted into applause. It was 17 seconds which doesn't sound long but it seemed incredibly long at the time and it was incredibly moving. It's such an emotionally draining piece.”

Programming is a key part of the challenge and the fun of running the orchestra: “You have to understand several factors when it comes to programming. We like to extend our orchestra by giving them pieces that they might not have played before and that could be tricky. But we also have to remember that we need to get bums on seats. If they do something that's too out of the mainstream then we have to surround it by the really popular stuff.

“We need to make things work financially and we have to meet our costs and maybe get a little bit more in the bank at the end which would be nice. You have to take all that into account but the point is that we are an orchestra from the community for the community.”